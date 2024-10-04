Japan’s LDP Vows to ‘Observe Rules’ in Draft of 6 Campaign Pledges; Lawmakers Punished for Funds Scandal Might Get Party Endorsement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters building in Tokyo

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has compiled six major campaign pledges for the upcoming House of Representatives election on Oct. 27, it has been learned.

According to a draft of the party’s campaign platform, one of the six pledges is “observing the rules,” which reflects the party’s regret over the political funds scandal.

For the lower house members who belonged to the former Abe and Nikai factions and were punished for their involvement in the scandal, the LDP leadership is making adjustments to endorse them in the upcoming election in principle. However, the lawmakers will have to meet certain conditions, such as their supporters in their constituencies asking the party for an endorsement and submitting a written statement promising to not repeat their actions.

The LDP’s six major pledges are: observing the rules; protecting people’s lives; protecting the country and the people; protecting the future; protecting regional areas; and pioneering a new era.

Regarding the party’s pledge of observing the rules, the draft mentions the recent political funds scandal and emphasizes that the LDP will ceaselessly promote political and party reforms based on its deep regret and strong sense of morality. It also indicates the party will make efforts to disclose how lawmakers used their monthly allowances to cover costs related to surveys, research, public relations and accommodations, and have the lawmakers return the unused amount to the state’s coffers.

For protecting people’s lives, it stipulates that the LDP will provide allowances for low-income households, among other measures.

Regarding the pledge to protect the country and the people, the draft recognizes that a Taiwan contingency is becoming a real possibility, stating that the LDP will fundamentally strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also the LDP president, called for revising the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement in the recent LDP presidential election. Regarding the agreement, the draft states that the LDP will aim for a desired state but did not mention Ishiba’s idea of forming an Asian version of NATO.

On protecting the future, the draft calls for making higher education free.

With respect to protecting regional areas, it calls for promoting decentralization through such means as encouraging companies to relocate their headquarters to regional cities.

For pioneering a new era, the draft advocates for early amendments to the Constitution.

Although the LDP will endorse lawmakers who were involved in the political funds scandal – as long as they meet certain criteria – in the upcoming election, the party will not endorse former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hakubun Shimomura and former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who were both suspended from the party for one year.