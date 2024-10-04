In Platform Draft, Japan’s Opposition CDPJ Calls for Higher Minimum Wage, Ban on Corporate, Organizational Donations
15:14 JST, October 4, 2024
A call for political reforms such as a ban on donations by corporations and organizations is featured in a draft of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s campaign platform for the upcoming House of Representatives election, it has been learned. The outline of the draft, which emphasizes a change of government, also advocates for a minimum wage of at least ¥1,500, with the aim of restoring a large middle class — a goal championed by party leader Yoshihiko Noda.
Titled “Enrich your life with a change of government,” the draft sets up seven policy pillars: restoring trust in politics; restoring a large middle class; a stable diplomacy and security strategy; supporting an ultra-aging society through pensions, healthcare, nursing care and welfare; child-rearing and education; revitalization of regional areas and the agriculture, forestry, and fishery industries; and a harmonious society.
In regard to political reform, the platform pledges, “We will not allow hidden funds or tax evasion,” and includes restrictions on the hereditary succession of Diet members. On diplomacy and security, the CDPJ emphasizes the Japan-U.S. alliance as the cornerstone of its policies and aims to “strengthen ties with the Asia-Pacific region.”
It also lists diplomatic initiatives focused on climate change measures and human rights. Regarding child-rearing and education, the party calls for free school meals and the abolition of tuition fees for high schools, vocational schools and universities. Toward the establishment of a harmonious society, the platform advocates for the introduction of a selective surname system for married couples and promotes gender equality, as stated in the party’s policy manifesto.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul