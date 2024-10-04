In Platform Draft, Japan’s Opposition CDPJ Calls for Higher Minimum Wage, Ban on Corporate, Organizational Donations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

A call for political reforms such as a ban on donations by corporations and organizations is featured in a draft of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s campaign platform for the upcoming House of Representatives election, it has been learned. The outline of the draft, which emphasizes a change of government, also advocates for a minimum wage of at least ¥1,500, with the aim of restoring a large middle class — a goal championed by party leader Yoshihiko Noda.

Titled “Enrich your life with a change of government,” the draft sets up seven policy pillars: restoring trust in politics; restoring a large middle class; a stable diplomacy and security strategy; supporting an ultra-aging society through pensions, healthcare, nursing care and welfare; child-rearing and education; revitalization of regional areas and the agriculture, forestry, and fishery industries; and a harmonious society.

In regard to political reform, the platform pledges, “We will not allow hidden funds or tax evasion,” and includes restrictions on the hereditary succession of Diet members. On diplomacy and security, the CDPJ emphasizes the Japan-U.S. alliance as the cornerstone of its policies and aims to “strengthen ties with the Asia-Pacific region.”

It also lists diplomatic initiatives focused on climate change measures and human rights. Regarding child-rearing and education, the party calls for free school meals and the abolition of tuition fees for high schools, vocational schools and universities. Toward the establishment of a harmonious society, the platform advocates for the introduction of a selective surname system for married couples and promotes gender equality, as stated in the party’s policy manifesto.