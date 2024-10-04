Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Makes 1st Policy Speech; Tells Diet He Will “Provide Security and Safety for All”
14:54 JST, October 4, 2024
Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for “security and safety for all” on Friday in his first policy speech to House of Representatives.
“We will regain the public’s trust that was lost due to the political funding scandals, and create a society that provides security and safety for all,” said Ishiba in his first speech to the Diet since succeeding Fumio Kishida.
