49％ Have High Expectations of Newly Elected CDPJ Leader Noda, Yomiuri Shimbun Survey Shows

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yoshihiko Noda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:11 JST, October 3, 2024

Forty-nine percent of respondents have high expectations of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the newly elected leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, while 41% of them don’t, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the survey, about 90% of those who support the party say they have high expectations of Noda. Including those who support other opposition parties, the figure is 64%, exceeding the 33% who don’t have such expectations.

However, opinion is divided among those who support the ruling parties, who are split between 48% who have high expectations and 43% who don’t.

Ozawa named as election committee deputy head

The CDPJ launched an election strategy committee on Wednesday, which is headed by Noda; Ichiro Ozawa, a lower house lawmaker, has been appointed as deputy head.

Ozawa is expected to coordinate candidates among opposition parties for the lower house election, which will kick off on Oct. 15.

