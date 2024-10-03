49％ Have High Expectations of Newly Elected CDPJ Leader Noda, Yomiuri Shimbun Survey Shows
14:11 JST, October 3, 2024
Forty-nine percent of respondents have high expectations of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the newly elected leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, while 41% of them don’t, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the survey, about 90% of those who support the party say they have high expectations of Noda. Including those who support other opposition parties, the figure is 64%, exceeding the 33% who don’t have such expectations.
However, opinion is divided among those who support the ruling parties, who are split between 48% who have high expectations and 43% who don’t.
Ozawa named as election committee deputy head
The CDPJ launched an election strategy committee on Wednesday, which is headed by Noda; Ichiro Ozawa, a lower house lawmaker, has been appointed as deputy head.
Ozawa is expected to coordinate candidates among opposition parties for the lower house election, which will kick off on Oct. 15.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll