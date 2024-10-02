China’s Xi Calls on Japan’s Ishiba to Build Stable Relations
17:04 JST, October 2, 2024
Beijing (Jiji Press)—Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to build a stable relationship between their countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
In a congratulatory telegram sent Tuesday to Ishiba, who took office the same day, Xi emphasized that it would be in the interests of the people of both countries for Tokyo and Beijing to walk the path of peace together and cooperate with each other.
Xi said he hopes that China and Japan will fully promote the mutually beneficial strategic relationship that has been confirmed between the two countries in a bid to build constructive and stable bilateral ties that meet the demands of the new era.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Ishiba.
China is wary of the Ishiba administration’s security policies, such as the creation of an Asian version of NATO advocated by the new prime minister. Meanwhile, some believe that China can come to terms with Ishiba on history issues.
