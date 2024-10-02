Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
7:06 JST, October 2, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba was designated the new prime minister Tuesday afternoon at plenary sessions of both houses in an extraordinary Diet session that was convened on the day.
The new Cabinet was launched on Tuesday night after the investiture ceremony for Ishiba and the attestation ceremony for newly appointed ministers at the Imperial Palace.
Ishiba held a press conference that night to explain his administration’s basic policies and major policy agendas. The new Cabinet will focus its efforts on restoration and reconstruction in the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and the vitalization of local economies, among other issues.
At the press conference, Ishiba announced to dissolve the House of Representatives on Oct. 9 and hold a lower house election with the official start of the campaign on Oct. 15 and the voting and ballot counting on Oct. 27.
“I will speak the truth to the people with courage and sincerity. I will conduct my politics with humility, sincerity and warmth,” he said.
