Zelenskyy Congratulates Ishiba on Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister, Looks Forward to ‘Working Closely to Deepen Relations’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Singapore in June.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warmly congratulated Shigeru Ishiba, the newly elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party, as Ishiba was appointed prime minister at sessions of both houses of the Diet on Tuesday afternoon.

“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Ishiba and his Cabinet to further deepen the mutually beneficial relations of our countries’ special global partnership and strengthen the true friendship that exists between our nations,” Zelenskyy posted on the X social media platform.

“Together, we will overcome the interconnected challenges to security and stability, not only in Europe and East Asia, but across the globe as well,” Zelenskyy said.