Former Kishida, Moriyama Factions Rake in Appointments from Ishiba; Motegi Kept at Arm’s Length
20:00 JST, October 1, 2024
With the executive lineup decided for the Liberal Democratic Party and the Cabinet appointed, it is clear that lawmakers from some party groups have fared better than others.
The LDP’s new president, Shigeru Ishiba, gave favorable treatment to members of the defunct faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a group that helped Ishiba clinch the presidency. He also showed consideration for the faction led by former party Vice President Taro Aso, despite the group’s decision not to support Ishiba in a runoff.
On the other hand, Ishiba gave few party or Cabinet posts to members of two other defunct factions, one that was led by former party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and the other that was led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, making it seem the groups are now outside the mainstream.
Thanks to support from the former Kishida faction, Ishiba managed to win the LDP presidential election in a runoff even though he came second in the first round of voting.
To show his appreciation, Ishiba decided to keep Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who was the number two for the defunct faction, in his post, and appointed former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera to the LDP’s Policy Research Council, one of the four key party posts.
“I’d like to start compiling the administration’s policy pledges,” Onodera said at a news conference on Monday, with the upcoming snap election in mind.
As for the defunct faction that was led by Hiroshi Moriyama, Moriyama was himself given the post of party secretary general to lead the party’s management. As Moriyama has a good relationship with Kishida and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, many party members believe he will make himself more strongly felt in the party.
Ishiba also made use of lawmakers close to Suga. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was appointed the head of the party’s Election Strategy Committee, and former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai has also been given a Cabinet post. Both of them are believed to have voted for Ishiba in the runoff.
Ishiba also gave consideration to party unity. Aso was named the party’s top advisor, while Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, who belongs to the Aso faction, was named chair of the party’s General Council. Two other Aso faction members are now in Ishiba’s Cabinet.
Aso supported economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in the runoff, but Ishiba apparently concluded that if he treats Aso poorly, it could “trigger party discord,” as a mid-ranked party member put it.
In the end, it was the former Motegi and Abe factions that lost out.
Motegi, who also made a failed bid for the party presidency, was not given any key post. On the other hand, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, who belonged to the same faction but has distanced himself from Motegi, was named finance minister. Some who were in the Motegi faction assume the decision was made to deprive Motegi of influence.
From the former Abe faction, which had more than 100 members in its heyday, former LDP General Council Chairperson Tatsuo Fukuda became the party’s executive acting secretary general. However, no members of the group were given a Cabinet post.
Eleven of the 19 Cabinet members are not affiliated with any faction. This includes former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Takamaro Fukuoka, chair of the LDP Policy Board in the House of Councillors, both of whom left the former Abe faction between January and February this year.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll