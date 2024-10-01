Japan’s Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet Resigns; Kishida Becomes 8th Longest -Serving Postwar PM after Serving 1,094 days

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, second from right, arrives for an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned en masse at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, ending Kishida’s tenure as prime minister after 1,094 days from when his Cabinet formed on Oct. 4, 2021.

Kishida became the eighth-longest serving postwar prime minister in terms of total days in office.

Kishida expressed his gratitude to the ministers and others at the Cabinet meeting, saying, “We have confronted pressing issues head-on and steadily advanced efforts to ‘turn change into strength’ in the fields of economy, society and diplomacy.” Kishida said at the Cabinet meeting.

The prime minister’s statement on the Cabinet resignation was approved at the Cabinet meeting.

Among the administration’s achievements, he cited a shift in energy policy, a fundamental strengthening of defense capabilities, support for children and child-rearing.

Regarding the political funds issue involving the Liberal Democratic Party factions, he stated that “it is regrettable that the scandal has shaken the public’s trust in politics.”

“There is no end to political reform, and we must continue to work on it,” he said.