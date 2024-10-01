Shigeru Ishiba Named as Japan Prime Minister; Kishida Cabinet Resigns
15:12 JST, October 1, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba was named as the new prime minister at sessions of both houses of the Diet on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had resigned earlier in the day, bringing Kishida’s tenure in office to 1,094 days, the eighth longest for a Japanese prime minister since the end of World War II
