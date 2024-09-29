Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan’s New LDP Leader Ishiba Taps Former PM Suga to Be Ruling Party’s Vice President

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoshihide Suga

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:56 JST, September 29, 2024

Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba decided on Sunday to appoint former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, 75, as the party’s vice president.

The post is currently held by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, 84.

