Ishiba Mulls Keeping Hayashi in Cabinet Post

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba is considering keeping Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in the post and appointing LDP General Council Chairperson Hiroshi Moriyama as the party’s secretary general.

Ishiba is also considering naming former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi the chairperson of the LDP Election Strategy Committee, according to sources.

Ishiba, 67, on Saturday began making arrangements to appoint LDP executives and cabinet ministers, following his victory in the party’s presidential election the previous day.

In the LDP leadership race, Koizumi, 43, finished third in the first round of voting. Amid speculation that the House of Representatives will be dissolved for a snap election during an extraordinary Diet session, many party members have high hopes that he will become the face of the LDP’s campaign. Hayashi, 63, has extensive political experience, such as by serving in multiple ministerial posts in various cabinets, and is known for his stable political skills.

“It is only natural to ask them to assume a position that is most suitable for them,” Ishiba said, in regards to selecting LDP presidential candidates for government or party posts.

He is apparently also considering tapping other candidates for such key posts.

Speaking on an NHK program on Friday night, Ishiba said, “I want to consider appointments in a manner that will allow each person to demonstrate the maximum extent of their abilities.”

The appointments of such positions as LDP secretary general and chief cabinet secretary are key for the stable management of an administration.

It has been speculated that the lower house election would be held on Oct. 27 or Nov. 10, with campaigning to begin on Oct. 15 or Oct. 29, respectively. Among party members, there is a strong opinion that the LDP should be able to carry the momentum from its leadership race to the lower house election. Considering such an opinion, Ishiba intends to select an LDP secretary general who will oversee the election.

Attention is also being paid to how Ishiba will unite the party. Following the dissolution of party factions in the wake of a recent political funds scandal, he also said, “I won’t consider how many people from which factions will be appointed.”

Ishiba is expected to unveil the lineup of new party executives on Monday and is set to be nominated as prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened Tuesday. A new cabinet will be launched later the same day.