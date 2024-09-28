Ishiba Urged to Strengthen Allied Cooperation Against China, Russia; ‘Asian Version of NATO’ Proposed During Campaign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party leader Shigeru Ishiba sits in the chair for the party chairman at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Friday.

It is urged that Shigeru Ishiba, the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party, strengthen cooperation with allied and friendly countries, centered on the Japan-U.S. alliance, to build up Japan’s defense capabilities with China and Russia in mind.

Ishiba is set to become prime minister at a time of rising international tensions, with Russia continuing its aggression in Ukraine and China strengthening its hegemonic stance. Under these circumstances, his diplomatic competence will be put to the test.

“I have been involved in security issues for a long time. I will work to establish a proper system for protecting Japan,” Ishiba said at a press conference after Friday’s leadership election.

Ishiba stressed that he intends to take urgent action, citing the incursions into Japanese airspace by Russian military patrol aircraft and a Chinese aircraft carrier sailing through Japan’s contiguous zone, both of which took place this month.

During the LDP presidential campaign, Ishiba proposed the creation of an “Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization” as part of efforts to improve Japan’s deterrence and response capabilities.

He said that consideration should be given to “organically unite” frameworks of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the U.S.-South Korea alliance, and the U.S.-Philippines alliance.

Meanwhile, it has been pointed out that Ishiba’s plan is difficult to realize from a practical viewpoint as Japan only allows itself to use the right of collective self-defense in such situations as when the country’s existence is threatened.

Regarding the Japan-U.S. alliance, which is the cornerstone of Japanese diplomacy, Ishiba called for a review of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement to reduce the burden on Okinawa in relation to U.S. bases during the LDP presidential election campaign.

There are those who believe his words and actions could lead to a fundamental review of the alliance.

A U.S. government official expressed concern that his stance could cause confusion in the alliance.

Ishiba has also proposed creating a training base for the Self-Defense Forces in the United States, saying that it would be “extremely effective in strengthening the alliance.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida built a personal relationship of trust with U.S. President Joe Biden during his time in office, which strengthened the bilateral alliance like never before.

With the U.S. presidential election coming up in November, building a relationship with the new U.S. president will also be key for Ishiba.