Noda Picks Ogawa as CDPJ Secretary General
17:35 JST, September 24, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yoshihiko Noda, new president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday picked former party policy chief Junya Ogawa, 53, as secretary general.
Noda also named Kazuhiko Shigetoku, a 53-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, as new chairman of the party’s Policy Research Committee.
Hirofumi Ryu, 59, who was senior deputy chairman of the party’s Diet Affairs Committee, was named chairman of the committee.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)