Noda Picks Ogawa as CDPJ Secretary General

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Junya Ogawa

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yoshihiko Noda, new president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday picked former party policy chief Junya Ogawa, 53, as secretary general.

Noda also named Kazuhiko Shigetoku, a 53-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, as new chairman of the party’s Policy Research Committee.

Hirofumi Ryu, 59, who was senior deputy chairman of the party’s Diet Affairs Committee, was named chairman of the committee.