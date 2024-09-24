PM Kishida Condemns Russia for Violating Airspace, Vows to Defend Japan’s Territory

Pool Photo via AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen in New York on Monday.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday strongly condemned the violation of Japanese airspace by a Russian military patrol aircraft.

The Russian aircraft violated Japan’s airspace three times to the north Rebun Island, Hokkaido, on Monday afternoon. At a press conference in New York, Kishida called the act “extremely regrettable.”

He added that he had lodged a strong protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and demanded that Moscow prevent any further violations.

“Japan will resolutely protect its territory, territorial waters and airspace,” he stressed.