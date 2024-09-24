Home>Politics>Politics & Government

PM Kishida Condemns Russia for Violating Airspace, Vows to Defend Japan’s Territory

Pool Photo via AP
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen in New York on Monday.

By Ayaka Kudo / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:56 JST, September 24, 2024

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday strongly condemned the violation of Japanese airspace by a Russian military patrol aircraft.

The Russian aircraft violated Japan’s airspace three times to the north Rebun Island, Hokkaido, on Monday afternoon. At a press conference in New York, Kishida called the act “extremely regrettable.”

He added that he had lodged a strong protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and demanded that Moscow prevent any further violations.

“Japan will resolutely protect its territory, territorial waters and airspace,” he stressed.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING