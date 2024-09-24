Japan to Spend 43 M. Yen for Security at Schools in China

Jiji Press

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Monday that her ministry will spend ¥43 million from its fiscal 2024 budget to tighten security at 12 Japanese schools in China.

Kamikawa made the comment in talks with reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo just before leaving for the United States, in the wake of last week’s fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China.

The Foreign Ministry will use the money for measures to enhance security for school buses and school routes.

“We will do everything we can,” Kamikawa said, adding that “we will continue to study necessary measures based on the needs” at Japanese schools in China.