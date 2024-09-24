Japan to Spend 43 M. Yen for Security at Schools in China
11:26 JST, September 24, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Monday that her ministry will spend ¥43 million from its fiscal 2024 budget to tighten security at 12 Japanese schools in China.
Kamikawa made the comment in talks with reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo just before leaving for the United States, in the wake of last week’s fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China.
The Foreign Ministry will use the money for measures to enhance security for school buses and school routes.
“We will do everything we can,” Kamikawa said, adding that “we will continue to study necessary measures based on the needs” at Japanese schools in China.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
-
Japan Coast Guard Study Program to Accept Palau Official, for 1st Participant from Pacific Islands
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)