Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi: Self-Defense Force Helicopter to Take Emergency Food, Toilets to Japan’s Wajima; Schools Closed After Deluge in Region
15:41 JST, September 23, 2024
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced Monday morning the government plans to dispatch a Self-Defense Force helicopter loaded with 10,000 servings of prepackaged dried rice and 8,000 disposable toilet bags to Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit hard by torrential rain on Saturday.
Hayashi made the announcement to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.
Following the heavy rain that washed through the prefecture’s Noto region, the board of education in Wajima decided that all nine elementary schools and three junior high schools in the city would temporarily close on Tuesday and Wednesday. There have apparently been leaks in some classrooms of a makeshift school building in the city’s Kawai district although the damage is limited.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Japan Coast Guard Study Program to Accept Palau Official, for 1st Participant from Pacific Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Mobile Suit Gundam in New York; Bandai Promotes Popular Anime Series with 2-Meter-High Statue in 14 U.S. Locations
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan