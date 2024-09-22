Kishida, Biden Agree to Enhance Deterrence, Response; Describe Alliance as Cornerstone of Peace and Prosperity

Reuters

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands as Kishida departs after the Quad leaders summit in Claymont, Del., on Saturday.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance during their talks on Saturday.

“The Japan-U.S. alliance has become stronger than ever under President Biden’s leadership,” Kishida said during the hourlong meeting at Biden’s home. This was the last summit between the two leaders, as both are stepping down from their posts.

Biden said the U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace and prosperity.

The two leaders reaffirmed that their countries should stand together as “global partners” to maintain a free, open international order.