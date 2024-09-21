Japan to Dispatch Senior Official to China Following Tragic Stabbing Incident; Govt to Demand Clarification of Facts, Safety Guarantee
12:18 JST, September 21, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at a press conference on Friday that the government would dispatch a senior official to Shenzhen, China, following a tragic incident in which a boy attending a local Japanese school was fatally stabbed by a Chinese man.
The Japanese government will ask China to clarify the facts of the case and to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals living in the area.
Senior Vice Foreign Minister Yoshifumi Tsuge is expected to be sent, according to government sources.
“We are taking this incident very seriously and will do everything we can,” Kamikawa said, indicating a plan to strengthen safety measures for students commuting to Japanese schools across China.
In response to the incident, the government has sent Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi to Shenzhen as well as urged the Chinese government to fully investigate the case and prevent any recurrence.
Kamikawa further pointed out that the Chinese side has only referred to the attack as an isolated incident.
