Japan to Conduct Cyberattack Tests on Local Govts

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to conduct in fiscal 2025 mock cyberattack tests on the computer networks of local governments.

The measure is aimed at strengthening local governments’ security by checking system vulnerabilities. The ministry sought funds for the project without specifying the amount in its budget request for the year starting in April 2025.

Recently, media and digital business group Kadokawa Corp. was hit with a ransomware attack in which personal information of some 250,000 people was stolen.

Local governments’ computer systems are equipped with measures to prevent network intrusions when they detect unauthorized access or suspicious emails. The security was enhanced in response to a system breach that struck the government-held Japan Pension Service in 2015.

There are worries that residents’ personal information would be compromised if vulnerabilities are left unnoticed in security systems of local governments.

The ministry hopes to identify such weaknesses in so-called penetration tests that simulate attacks via the internet. The tests will be modeled after similar checks conducted on central government agencies.

The tests will be conducted in a way that does not affect resident services. The ministry will ask participating local governments about their problems and requests before the targets and methods of mock attacks are decided.