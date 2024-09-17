Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan PM Fumio Kishida likely to Deliver Speech in New York Urging Foreign Investment in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:11 JST, September 17, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to give a speech at Bloomberg L.P. headquarters in New York on Monday during his visit to the United States starting Saturday.

Kishida’s speech, which is being coordinated to take place at an event about Japan’s finance and future, will urge foreign investors to invest in Japan. He is likely to introduce Japan’s efforts to promote itself as a Leading Asset Management Center, in which the people’s asset formation and the companies’ growth form a virtuous cycle.

The event will also include a signing ceremony for the establishment of an asset management forum, an occasion for financial professionals from the United States and Japan to hold discussions.

