Former PM Yoshihiko Noda Ranked Most Suitable Candidate for CDPJ Leader in Yomiuri Poll; Level of Support Increases with Age
13:40 JST, September 16, 2024
Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, was selected by 32% of respondents as the most suitable candidate to be the next leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in a Yomiuri Shimbun opinion poll conducted nationwide from Friday to Sunday.
In the poll, respondents were asked to choose from among the four candidates in the CDPJ leadership election. Voting in the party election will be held on Monday.
Yukio Edano, 60, former CDPJ president, was ranked second with support from 14% of the respondents; Harumi Yoshida, 52, a House of Representatives lawmaker, was ranked third with 9%; and current President Kenta Izumi, 50, was ranked fourth with 8%.
Those who replied they favored no candidate in particular stood at 12%.
Among CDPJ supporters alone, Noda attracted nearly 50% support, Edano nearly 30%, Izumi less than 20% and Yoshida less than 10%.
Among respondents who do not support any specific party, 27% favored Noda, 13% Edano, 11% Yoshida and 5% Izumi.
By gender, Noda was favored by 35% of men and 29% of women.
By age group, Noda received the highest rate of support from those age 60 or older, at 40%. His level of support decreased with age, with 32% among those age 40 to 59 and 20% among those age 18 to 39.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26