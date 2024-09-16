CDP Leader Hopefuls Back Review of Japan-U.S. Status-of-Forces Pact

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s headquarters building in Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—All four candidates in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s Sept. 23 leadership election indicated in a television program on Sunday that they are willing to review the Japan-U.S. status-of-forces agreement.

At the same time, they emphasized the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone of Japan’s diplomacy and security.

“The relationship of trust between Japan and the United States is extremely important,” former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, said on public broadcaster NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Noda added, however, “I will discuss (revising the status-of-forces pact) based on the opinion of people in Okinawa,” the southern Japan prefecture that hosts many of the U.S. military bases in Japan.

“It cannot be denied that (Okinawa is in) a situation where (the United States has) extraterritorial jurisdiction,” former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, said. “I will at least show an attitude of approaching (the issue).”

Current CDP leader Kenta Izumi, 50, stressed that the Japan-U.S. alliance would remain a cornerstone of Japan’s diplomacy and security under a CDP-led government. But he also noted, “I would like to move in the direction of definitely revising (the status-of-forces pact).”

“Sexual crimes by U.S. soldiers and the harm (to victims) are a human rights issue,”said House of Representatives lawmaker Harumi Yoshida, 52. “I will address it, separately from national security.”

In the NHK program, the candidates also discussed a remark by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 presidential election, suggesting his readiness to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election as soon as possible, even before parliamentary debates under a new prime minister.

“If we don’t have at least budget committee debates, (voters) would have no clues about what issues they are asked to judge,” Noda said.

“We have no time” for an early general election, Edano said, pointing to the need to enact a supplementary government budget by the end of the year to implement measures to cope with inflation and support areas hit by the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1.

Izumi called for working “with a sense of responsibility” to realize the introduction of a dual surname system for married couples and the abolition of so-called policy activity expenses, which are supported by some in the LDP leadership race.

Yoshida doubted that an early general election would have a proper cause.