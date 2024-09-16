CDP Leader Hopefuls Back Review of Japan-U.S. Status-of-Forces Pact
11:04 JST, September 16, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—All four candidates in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s Sept. 23 leadership election indicated in a television program on Sunday that they are willing to review the Japan-U.S. status-of-forces agreement.
At the same time, they emphasized the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone of Japan’s diplomacy and security.
“The relationship of trust between Japan and the United States is extremely important,” former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, said on public broadcaster NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.
Noda added, however, “I will discuss (revising the status-of-forces pact) based on the opinion of people in Okinawa,” the southern Japan prefecture that hosts many of the U.S. military bases in Japan.
“It cannot be denied that (Okinawa is in) a situation where (the United States has) extraterritorial jurisdiction,” former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, said. “I will at least show an attitude of approaching (the issue).”
Current CDP leader Kenta Izumi, 50, stressed that the Japan-U.S. alliance would remain a cornerstone of Japan’s diplomacy and security under a CDP-led government. But he also noted, “I would like to move in the direction of definitely revising (the status-of-forces pact).”
“Sexual crimes by U.S. soldiers and the harm (to victims) are a human rights issue,”said House of Representatives lawmaker Harumi Yoshida, 52. “I will address it, separately from national security.”
In the NHK program, the candidates also discussed a remark by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 presidential election, suggesting his readiness to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election as soon as possible, even before parliamentary debates under a new prime minister.
“If we don’t have at least budget committee debates, (voters) would have no clues about what issues they are asked to judge,” Noda said.
“We have no time” for an early general election, Edano said, pointing to the need to enact a supplementary government budget by the end of the year to implement measures to cope with inflation and support areas hit by the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1.
Izumi called for working “with a sense of responsibility” to realize the introduction of a dual surname system for married couples and the abolition of so-called policy activity expenses, which are supported by some in the LDP leadership race.
Yoshida doubted that an early general election would have a proper cause.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26