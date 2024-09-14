Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to Make Final Overseas Visit to U.S. as PM on Sept. 21; Will Visit United Nations, Attend Quad Leaders Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, attends a conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to travel to the United States on September. 21, in what will be his final overseas trip as prime minister, as he will soon step down from that position, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced at a press conference Friday. Kishida is scheduled to return to Japan on Sep. 24.

In the United States, Kishida will attend the Summit of the Future, an event connected to the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Kishida had hoped to deliver his address at the general debate of the General Assembly, which starts on Sept. 24. However, he gave it up because his schedule does not allow it, as voting in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election will be held on Sept. 27.

Ahead of visiting the General Assembly, Kishida will attend the Quad Leaders Summit in Delaware, the home state of U.S. President Joe Biden, on Sept. 21.

The Quad is an international cooperation framework comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India.