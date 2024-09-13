LDP Candidates Divided on Separate Surnames for Couples; Consolidation of Party’s Opinion on Issue Urged
15:16 JST, September 13, 2024
Regarding the issue of allowing married couples to select separate family names, the Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates’ opinions are divided on the matter.
Public opinion is also divided on the issue. The government has been expanding the unofficial use of original family names.
Those open to the introduction of using separate family names are former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba and digital minister Taro Kono. Koizumi insists that he “will submit a bill within a year.”
Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato are cautious about introducing a new system. This is due to a deep-seated sense of caution among conservative voters, with some saying, “If a couple have different family names, what will be their children’s family name?”
The LDP has yet to reach a conclusion on the matter and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa are emphasizing on the needs to listen to opinions within the party on the issue.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26