LDP Candidates Divided on Separate Surnames for Couples; Consolidation of Party’s Opinion on Issue Urged

Plaintiffs head to the Tokyo District Court in March to file a lawsuit over the issue of separate surnames for married couples.

Regarding the issue of allowing married couples to select separate family names, the Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates’ opinions are divided on the matter.

Public opinion is also divided on the issue. The government has been expanding the unofficial use of original family names.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi delivers a speech on Thursday on his views on the LDP’s presidential election.

Those open to the introduction of using separate family names are former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba and digital minister Taro Kono. Koizumi insists that he “will submit a bill within a year.”

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato are cautious about introducing a new system. This is due to a deep-seated sense of caution among conservative voters, with some saying, “If a couple have different family names, what will be their children’s family name?”

The LDP has yet to reach a conclusion on the matter and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa are emphasizing on the needs to listen to opinions within the party on the issue.