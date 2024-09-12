Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Discuss Views on Political Reform, Economic Policy; Heated Debate Expected
20:00 JST, September 12, 2024
In the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election campaign, which started on Thursday, political reforms and economic policies amid a declining population will be the main topics of debate. The candidates are likely to engage in heated debate on some of these issues due to their divergent views.
Regarding policy activity expense funds paid by political parties to their members, which has been pointed out as being used in an ambiguous manner, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, proposed abolition. This view was echoed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49.
On the topic of lawmakers involved in a political funds scandal by LDP factions who had not documented some incomes and expenditures to their political funds reports, digital minister Taro Kono, 61, insisted the undocumented money be paid back to the national treasury, saying, “The matter should be closed by returning the funds.” Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, also called for the money to be returned.
Concerning whether such lawmakers should be approved as official party candidates in elections, Ishiba said, “The decision should be made solemnly, based on whether the party can take responsibility [for them],” while Koizumi said he would consider how the lawmakers have held themselves accountable and make decisions after consulting with the party’s local organizations among other stakeholders.
Kobayashi, talking about economic policy, referred specifically to semiconductors and automobiles, saying, “I would like to establish a solid industrial base across the country.” Motegi is advocating for “remodeling the Japanese archipelago” to promote the establishment of semiconductor manufacturing bases and other facilities in rural areas.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, have identified sections of the content industry such as animation as a catalyst. Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, advocates for strategic fiscal stimulus for cutting-edge technologies, while Kato’s slogan “doubling incomes” focuses on establishing Japan as a leading AI nation. To promote labor migration to growth industries, Koizumi and Kono propose labor market reforms, such as easing restrictions on layoffs.
Regarding the issue of allowing married couples to choose to have separate surnames, Koizumi, Ishiba and Kono are in favor, while Takaichi, Kobayashi and Kato are opposed, instead proposing the expansion of the continued, but unofficial, use of previous family names.
