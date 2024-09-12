Record 9 Running For Presidency of Japan’s Ruling LDP; Social Security, Political Reform Among Top Issues

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Official campaigning for the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election, which also will effectively choose current President Fumio Kishida’s successor as prime minister, kicked off Thursday with a record nine candidates contesting.

In the period since 1972, when endorsements from 20 LDP Diet members became a condition to file a candidacy, the previous record number of candidates was five.

The candidates will compete on measures for political reforms following a series of political funds scandals involving the party’s factions, as well as on their economic policies amid high prices and their social security policies amid the low birthrate and aging population.

The party began accepting candidate applications at its headquarters at 10 a.m. on the day. The applications were submitted in the following order: economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, digital minister Taro Kono, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba, and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi.

Voting and vote counting will be held on Sept. 27. The candidates will campaign for 15 days, the longest period since the current rules were adopted in 1995.

A total of 734 votes will be cast, including 367 from Diet members and the same number from rank-and-file party members and members of affiliated groups.

If no candidate earns a majority in the first round of voting, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates, with a total of 414 votes cast, one for each Diet member plus one for each prefectural chapter. With nine candidates running, the race is likely to go to a runoff.

The new president will serve a three-year term until September 2027.

An extraordinary Diet session is scheduled to be convened on Oct. 1 to nominate the LDP president as the nation’s prime minister.

This is the first presidential election to be held since five of the party’s six factions — excluding the Aso faction — decided to dissolve. There are high hopes within the party for the new president to be the party’s face for the next House of Representatives election.

Takaichi told reporters Thursday morning, “I will make a fresh start and sincerely work hard.”

Kobayashi stated that he would “make Japan a world-leading nation.”

Hayashi expressed his determination to fight through the election.

Koizumi expressed his desire to carry out three reforms in a year.

Kamikawa said, “I want to create a new view of Japan together with all of you.”

Kato said he would double the people’s income.

Kono said, “I want to have a tough policy debate.”

Ishiba declared at a campaign rally, “I will make the election my last battle and win.”

Motegi told reporters, “I will pursue a policy of no tax increases in order to revive Japan’s economy and increase the vitality of local regions.”

A joint press conference is scheduled Friday, followed by a public debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club on Saturday and campaign visits to eight prefectures by Sept. 20.

House of Councillors member Shigeharu Aoyama, who had expressed his desire to run for the presidency, failed to secure enough endorsements.