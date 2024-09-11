Japan Foreign Minister Announces Bid for LDP Presidency; Yoko Kamikawa to Make First Attempt to Lead Party
17:18 JST, September 11, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday announced she would run for president of the Liberal Democratic Party, at a press conference in Tokyo.
Campaigning will begin on Thursday, and voting will take place on Sept. 27.
Kamikawa is the second female candidate and the ninth person overall to officially announce their candidacy. This is much more than the previous record of five candidates since 1972, when would-be presidents became required to secure endorsements from LDP lawmakers in order to run.
“As prime minister, I will not run away from difficult issues, and will build a new Japan with the public,” Kamikawa, 71, said at the press conference.
This is the first time for Kamikawa to run for LDP president. She was elected seven times to the House of Representatives, mainly from Shizuoka Constituency No. 1, and has served as justice minister three times and state minister in charge of measures on the declining birth rate.
Former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, 64, has given up on running for LDP president, as it appears unlikely she will secure the necessary endorsements from lawmakers.
Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has already announced his candidacy, told reporters in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday that Noda would be one of the members endorsing him.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday