Cooperation Among Opposition Parties a Focus in CDJP Race; Debate Reveals Differences Among Four Election Candidates

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda; former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano; current party leader Kenta Izumi; and House of Representatives member Harumi Yoshida at a debate on Saturday

The leadership election for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to give candidates the opportunity to present a path toward a change of government, and promote their basic policies and vision for the nation.

Amid expectations of an early dissolution of the House of Representatives and a general election, the biggest focus in the CDPJ leadership race will be how to collaborate with other opposition parties, including the Japan Communist Party. But the debate among four candidates at the Japan National Press Club on Saturday, when official campaigning kicked off, revealed differing opinions on that point.

Beyond like, dislike

“Opposition parties shouldn’t remain weak and disconnected. I’ll keep trying to bring them together until the very end,” said former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, at the debate.

“I’ll always maintain an environment in which we can hold dialogue with any opposition party,” Noda said.

Noda is supported in his campaign by a group of party members close to him and lower house member Ichiro Ozawa. More than a decade after their 2012 disagreement over the consumption tax hike, they have been brought back together by rising expectations for a change of government in response to Liberal Democratic Party factions’ violation of the Political Funds Control Law.

A Yomiuri Shimbun survey in May found that respondents were split over whether they wanted a “continuation of the LDP-led government” or “replacement with a government led by parties currently in opposition” after the next lower house election. Each option was chosen by 42% of the respondents.

Viewing the situation as a golden opportunity to realize a new government, Noda decided to work with Ozawa.

“Beyond liking or disliking each other, we share the resolve that we cannot die and leave things this way until we regain power,” Noda said. He expressed strong determination to become leader of the CDPJ, saying, “If I lose, I’m resolved to resign as a lawmaker.”

But there seem to be differences in their stance. Ozawa is prepared to collaborate with the JCP, but Noda rejected forming a coalition with the party. “We first need to get along with the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) and win support from the moderate conservative class beyond that. Then we’ll have a chance to come to power,” Noda said during the debate.

Noda is strongly aware of the need to win support of the conservative class, to attract voters who shied away from the Liberal Democratic Party over the politics-and-money scandal.

“A change of government is the biggest political reform,” Noda said during the debate.

Signs of regret

In contrast, the major support base of former CDPJ leader Yukio Edano, 60, is the intraparty group known as Sanctuary, the largest group in the party and which has a strong left-wing atmosphere. Following the 2021 lower house election that took place during Edano’s leadership, he was criticized for the agreement with the Japan Communist Party that if a change in administration was realized, the JCP would cooperate with the CDPJ in a limited, non-cabinet role.

He voiced regret in the Saturday debate, saying that partnership among opposition parties was strongly highlighted at that time. “We were regarded as a weak party, which couldn’t fight without the help of other parties,” Edano said, adding that he plans to respond according to the situation in individual regions in the future.

During the debate, Edano appeared to be trying to change his image. “As for [what course to take regarding] security and the Imperial system, we are completely different form the JCP,” he said. Regarding his party’s relationship with the DPFP, Edano said: “We stand on the common ground of serving workers. I’ll make tireless efforts to collaborate [with the DPFP].”

However, many observers still believe it would be difficult for Edano to brush away the image of emphasizing the CDPJ-JCP cooperation. He was forced to resign as party head to take responsibility for the CDPJ’s major defeat in the 2021 lower house election.

Current party leader Kenta Izumi, 50, was against forming a coalition with the JCP but said “forming a coalition with the DPFP is what I expect.” On the other hand, he indicated that it would be difficult to work with Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party). “As the party calls itself ‘the second LDP,’ it takes the stance of keeping a close watch on both the CDPJ and the LDP,” Izumi said.

Lower house member Harumi Yoshida, 52, said, “We should form a CDPJ-led cabinet.” She went on to say the party must present a framework to the public in advance if it forms a coalition government.

JCP increases opposition

However, some Ishin and DPFP members are receiving this idea coolly. “Regardless of who is elected, we won’t participate in any electoral cooperation,” said Ishin chief Nobuyuki Baba.

All four candidates in the CDPJ presidential election expect the DPFP to be a possible cooperation partner, but leader Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters in Osaka on Saturday, “The major premise [for cooperation] is the agreement on basic policies.”

The JCP is increasing its opposition to the CDPJ as the leadership candidates expressed their intention to review their party’s relationship with the JCP.

“In order to change politics, we’ve cooperated [with the CDPJ], even by dropping our own candidates. But we cannot feel any sincerity or respect,” said JCP Secretariat head Akira Koike.

“The situation surrounding the party will not change no matter who becomes the head of the CDPJ,” said a mid-ranking member of the party.