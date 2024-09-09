Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi Announces Candidacy for LDP Presidential Eletion

The Japan News

14:17 JST, September 9, 2024

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday announced her candidacy for the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election to be held on Sept. 27.

Takaishi became the seventh candidate to enter the LDP election.

