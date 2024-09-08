Japan’s Koizumi Expresses Stance with Phrases Used by His Father; LDP Members Strongly View Candidate as Inexperienced

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announces his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election at a press conference on Friday in Tokyo.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who became the sixth candidate to enter the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race, has expressed his stance of pursing reforms using wording and a speaking style that resembles his father, former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

As some have pointed out his lack of political experience, he has emphasized that he would compensate with teamwork.

“I will promote regulatory reform without allowing a sanctuary and rebuild the LDP truly into a people’s party,” Koizumi, 43, said at press conference on Friday.

He called for reviewing regulations on layoffs and fully lifting the ban on ride-sharing services, an introduction of which he spearheaded.

Regarding reforms, he expressed his willingness to promote “trinity reforms,” which refers to Diet, political funds and party reforms, in response to the LDP’s funds scandal.

The phrases “reform without allowing a sanctuary” and “trinity reforms” were frequently used by his father, and some believe Koizumi might have used them knowing they were said by the former prime minister.

Koizumi is the former prime minister’s younger son and served as his secretary. When he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2009, he was criticized for being a “hereditary Diet member.”

Koizumi, who has been elected to the lower house five times, is strongly viewed by some within the party as inexperienced.

His only Cabinet experience has been as environment minister, and his experience in party affairs is limited to serving as director of the Youth Division and the director of the Health, Labor and Welfare Division.

“It’s true that I’m lacking in many respects,” Koizumi said.

However, he has tried to differentiate himself from the other candidates on certain issues, such as whether he would officially support lawmakers who were involved in the political funds scandal, and allowing married couples to have separate family names, a bill he has proposed submitting to the Diet.

Both are issues that are likely to face backlash from the party.

On supporting lawmakers in elections, Koizumi said he would make his decision based on the “opinions of the party’s local organizations” and did not put forth any specific criteria.

Regarding the issue of separate surnames, he said he would not require party members to follow the party’s decisions when voting.

If his reforms were seen as heavy-handed, he might invite criticism from both inside and outside the party. Koizumi has apparently taken such concerns into account, as the party “will not be able to demonstrate its strength if it’s divided,” a young members said.