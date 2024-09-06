Japan PM Fumio Kishida Visits S. Korea, Aiming to Shore Up Ties; Likely to Discuss N. Korea, 60th Anniversary of Normalized Relations
18:19 JST, September 6, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Seoul on Friday and held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. This was part of reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two countries, as Kishida aims to sure up the trend toward improved relations between Tokyo and Seoul, which he has been promoting with Yoon.
Prior to his departure, the prime minister told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, “It is important to consistently practice diplomacy through reciprocal visits and build up [a record of] close communication.”
“I would like to have a frank exchange of views with President Yoon and confirm the direction of future relations between Japan and South Korea,” he added.
During the meeting, the two leaders were expected to discuss regional affairs, including the North Korean nuclear and missile issues, as well as cooperative measures for the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, including expanded exchanges between their people.
This will be the fifth reciprocal visit between Japan and South Korea since the two countries decided to resume such talks in March last year for the first time in about 12 years. The two leaders have built trust in each other, with this being the 12th time they have met face-to-face for a meeting.
