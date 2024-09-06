CDPJ Head Izumi Announces Reelection Bid; Keen to Explore ‘United Front’ with Fellow Opposition Parties
17:19 JST, September 6, 2024
Kenta Izumi, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, announced Friday that he will seek reelection in the upcoming leadership election.
The leadership election will be officially announced on Saturday, and voting will take place on Sept. 23. He will become the third candidate to officially announce his bid, following former party leader Yukio Edano, 60, and former Prime Minister Yoshiko Noda, 67.
Izumi, 50, at a press conference held in the party’s headquarters, said, “Our party will seek to change the government in next general election. I will lead the party toward that goal.”
Regarding a united front among opposition parties in the next House of Representatives election, he said, “I will seek a united front where I can.” However, he stressed that he would assess the situation, saying, “While fighting to win more seats than the Liberal Democratic Party, I would like to examine whether the CDPJ could come to power alone or in a coalition government.”
Although Izumi has a group within the party that forms the base of his support, he struggled to gain enough support for his candidacy, as some members of his group stood behind other candidates. This situation forced him to announce his candidacy just one day before the election will be officially announced.
Izumi has been elected eight times to the House of Representatives from Kyoto Constituency No. 3. When the Democratic Party of Japan was in power, he served as parliamentary vice-minister of the cabinet office.
He replaced Edano as head of the CDPJ in November 2021, in the wake of the party’s crushing loss in the House of Representatives election. Izumi’s party lost seats in the House of Councillors election in 2022. However, he led the party to victory in three House of Representatives by-elections this April.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
Survey a Strong Indicator of LDP Presidential Winner; Votes of Rank-and-File, Affiliated Groups Likely Vital
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level