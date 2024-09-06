Komeito Leader Yamaguchi Likely to Be Replaced; Party Eyes Transition to New System
13:40 JST, September 6, 2024
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has entered the final stage of arrangements to replace its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, 72, at the party convention in late September, according to Komeito sources.
It will be the first time the party’s leader has changed since 2009.
The most likely candidate to take over from Yamaguchi is Komeito Secretary General Keiichi Ishii, 66, the sources said.
Yamaguchi’s replacement will bring Komeito to an important crossroads, as he is seen as the party’s front man and is its longest-serving leader, with eight terms in office.
Concerned about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives and a subsequent general election, Komeito and Soka Gakkai, the lay Buddhist organization that supports the party, had initially lobbied for Yamaguchi to remain in office for the time being because of the sense of stability that he brings.
However, with the Liberal Democratic Party set to hold a presidential election on Sept. 27, Komeito has started to consider promoting a change to its leadership and transitioning to a new system.
Yamaguchi, who is known to Komeito supporters as Natchan, succeeded Akihiro Ota as the leader of Komeito in September 2009. Ota resigned from the position following his defeat in the House of Representatives election that year.
Ishii has been elected to the House of Representatives 10 times and has served as land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister. He is expected to run in Saitama Constituency No. 14 in the next lower house election.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
-
Survey a Strong Indicator of LDP Presidential Winner; Votes of Rank-and-File, Affiliated Groups Likely Vital
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level