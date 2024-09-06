Komeito Leader Yamaguchi Likely to Be Replaced; Party Eyes Transition to New System

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Keiichi Ishii, left, Natsuo Yamaguchi

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has entered the final stage of arrangements to replace its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, 72, at the party convention in late September, according to Komeito sources.

It will be the first time the party’s leader has changed since 2009.

The most likely candidate to take over from Yamaguchi is Komeito Secretary General Keiichi Ishii, 66, the sources said.

Yamaguchi’s replacement will bring Komeito to an important crossroads, as he is seen as the party’s front man and is its longest-serving leader, with eight terms in office.

Concerned about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives and a subsequent general election, Komeito and Soka Gakkai, the lay Buddhist organization that supports the party, had initially lobbied for Yamaguchi to remain in office for the time being because of the sense of stability that he brings.

However, with the Liberal Democratic Party set to hold a presidential election on Sept. 27, Komeito has started to consider promoting a change to its leadership and transitioning to a new system.

Yamaguchi, who is known to Komeito supporters as Natchan, succeeded Akihiro Ota as the leader of Komeito in September 2009. Ota resigned from the position following his defeat in the House of Representatives election that year.

Ishii has been elected to the House of Representatives 10 times and has served as land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister. He is expected to run in Saitama Constituency No. 14 in the next lower house election.