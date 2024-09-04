Japan’s Motegi Officially Announces Bid for LDP President; Party’s Secretary General Duties to be Transferred to Kishida

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, officially announced his candidacy on Wednesday for the party’s presidency.

“I want to form an administration that sets a goal, builds a team and produces results,” Motegi said at a press conference announcing his bid.

Official campaigning is set to start Sept. 12, and voting and vote counting is scheduled to take place on Sept. 27. Motegi said his authority as LDP secretary general will be transferred to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from Thursday.

Regarding the funds scandal, Motegi specifically said he will abolish the so-called political activity funds, which are provided to lawmakers from their parties.

Motegi also said he plans to promote policies without raising taxes.

“I will seek to increase tax revenue through growth strategies to secure fiscal resources,” he said.

Motegi has been elected 10 times to the House of Representatives from Tochigi Constituency No. 5. He has also served in various posts, including foreign minister, economy, trade and industry minister and LDP policy research council chairperson.

Motegi is the fifth LDP lawmaker who has officially announced his bid for the party presidency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi formally announced his bid on Tuesday, following Takayuki Kobayashi, former minister in charge of economic security; former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba; and digital minister Taro Kono.