Japan, S. Korea Mull Preclearance for Speedy Immigration Screening; Governments Hope to Expand Interactions Between Nations’ People

AP file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul in May.

The Japanese and South Korean governments are considering introducing a bilateral preclearance system, under which immigration procedures for entry into either country would be conducted in advance at a traveler’s departure airport, according to multiple sources within the two governments.

If a tourist has finished preclearance, they will not have to wait as long at the airport where they arrive.

As the two countries approach the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties next year, their governments hope to expand interactions between their people by facilitating smooth entry through their respective borders.

Under this system, travelers will be able to have their immigration papers, photographs and other materials for entry into a country checked in advance at their departure airport.

The Japanese and South Korean governments will probably dispatch immigration officers to each other’s countries to prepare for the introduction of the system.

Japan and South Korea already adopted this sort of structure once, temporarily, in 2002, when they cohosted the soccer World Cup. But this will be the first time they have officially set up such a system.

The Japanese government conducted a trial run of the system with Taiwan in February; they plan to set it up officially next year.

Japan hopes in the future to introduce the system with other countries, too.