Yoshimasa Hayashi Enters Race for President of Japan’s LDP; Chief Cabinet Secretary Also Ran for Post in 2012
17:14 JST, September 3, 2024
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election on Tuesday afternoon.
At a press conference in the Diet Building, Hayashi officially expressed his intention to run in the party’s presidential election, saying, “Toward a brighter future, I would like to conduct people-friendly politics that will give all citizens peace of mind.”
The official start of the presidential election will be on Sept. 12, with voting and ballot counting scheduled for Sept. 27. This is Hayashi’s second run for the party presidency. He previously ran in 2012.
Hayashi represents Yamaguchi Constituency No. 3 in the House of Representatives. Previously, he was elected to the House of Councillors five times. He has served in cabinet posts including foreign minister, defense minister and agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister.
Hayashi is the fourth LDP lawmaker who has officially expressed an intention to run in the election following Takayuki Kobayashi, former minister in charge of economic security; former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba; and digital minister Taro Kono.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Panel: Authorities Should Be Able to Hack, Neutralize Cyberattack Sources to Provide Active Cyber Defense
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level