New LDP Poster Showcases Party’s 26 Presidents; Famous Faces Used to Promote Japan’s Ruling Party’s Coming Leadership Race
12:58 JST, August 22, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday released a poster to promote its upcoming presidential election.
The catchphrase is “THE MATCH.” The poster shows all 26 of the party’s presidents, including such well-known figures as Shinzo Abe, Junichiro Koizumi and Kakuei Tanaka, in a collage of portraits.
The relative size of each president’s photo was determined based on their tenure in office and their current popularity.
A video was also created and posted on the party’s special website for the presidential election and also on social media platforms.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Record Number of Japan’s Career-Track Bureaucrats Quit in Less Than 10 Years; Long Work Hours, Insufficient Pay Likely Among Reasons
-
Japan’s Kishida to Hold 1st Summit with 5 Central Asian Nations in Kazakhstan; Japan Seeks to Strengthen Commitments to Region
-
Panel: Authorities Should Be Able to Hack, Neutralize Cyberattack Sources to Provide Active Cyber Defense
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)