New LDP Poster Showcases Party’s 26 Presidents; Famous Faces Used to Promote Japan’s Ruling Party’s Coming Leadership Race

Courtesy of the Liberal Democratic Party

The new LDP presidential election poster

The Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday released a poster to promote its upcoming presidential election.

The catchphrase is “THE MATCH.” The poster shows all 26 of the party’s presidents, including such well-known figures as Shinzo Abe, Junichiro Koizumi and Kakuei Tanaka, in a collage of portraits.

The relative size of each president’s photo was determined based on their tenure in office and their current popularity.

A video was also created and posted on the party’s special website for the presidential election and also on social media platforms.