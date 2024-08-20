Former Japan PM Yoshihiko Noda Considering Run for CDPJ Leadership; Candidacy Requested by 40 Party Members

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is seen in Chiba on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, revealed Monday that he is considering running in the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s leadership election, which will be officially announced Sept. 7 and held Sept. 23. He said, “I want to carefully consider what I can do to seize this opportunity for a change of government.”

Noda made this statement after receiving a request to run from about 40 members of the party’s Chiba Prefecture chapter, including Diet members, in Chiba. He also told reporters: “The request deeply moved me. I feel compelled to make a decision.” Up until then, Noda had denied any intention of running, saying, “I’m not thinking about it at all.” However, there have been growing calls from mid-level and younger party members for him to enter the race.

Former party chief Yukio Edano, 60, has officially announced his candidacy, and current party chief Kenta Izumi, 50, has also solidified his intention to run.