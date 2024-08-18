Hayashi, Kono and Ishiba to Seek LDP Presidency; More Than 10 Lawmakers Announce Intention to Run

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters building in Tokyo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Digital Minister Taro Kono and former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba have decided to announce their candidacies for the LDP presidential election scheduled for September, according to multiple sources close to the ruling party.

The situation surrounding the presidential election is quite extraordinary as more than 10 lawmakers, including Cabinet members, have expressed their intentions to seek the party presidency as of Saturday.

Hayashi, 63, is the memebr of the Kishida faction, which has decided to dissolve itself and is widely expected by members of the faction to succeed Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida after he announced he would not to seek reelection. Hayashi is likely to secure the endorsement of the 20 LDP lawmakers needed to run in the election.

Kono, 61, who belongs to the 54-member Aso faction, received a green light from LDP Vice President Taro Aso and will be able to secure 20 endorsements mainly from members of the Aso faction. Kono made some phone calls on Saturday to seek more support.

Regarding endorsements, Ishiba, 67, reportedly told his close aides about his intention to announce his candidacy Saturday, saying, “I think I will be able to secure the necessary endorsements.” If he does, it will be his fifth run for the presidency.

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, will hold a press conference as early as Monday to officially announce his candidacy.

From the Motegi faction, which has reorganized itself as a policy group, faction leader and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, have expressed interests in the party presidency.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, a member of the Kishida faction, informed Kishida of her intention to seek the party presidency Saturday.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, has not made his position clear, although a growing number of party members expect him to run.

Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, 65, and former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, 63, are reportedly preparing to run.