Japan Prime Minister Hopefuls Start Angling for Fumio Kishida’s Post; Kono, Takaichi Show Interest

From left: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and digital transformation minister Taro Kono are seen at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning.

Lawmakers aiming to replace Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began preparing Thursday to secure support from 20 Diet members in the Liberal Democratic Party, which they need to run for the party’s presidency. Kishida announced the day before he would not run in the presidential election scheduled for September.

After a Cabinet meeting, Kishida explained his decision and asked ministers to “do your duties with a sense of gravity until a new prime minister is chosen.”

As for the party’s presidential election, Kishida said, “I hope that you will debate the issues openly to the extent that it does not interfere with your ministerial duties.”

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, who has already suggested he will run in the race, expressed his enthusiasm at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting. Referencing his time as foreign minister and defense minister, Kono, 61, said, “I hope one day to be able to put this experience to use.”

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, who visited Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of the end of World War II, also expressed her desire to run for president. “Together with our colleagues, we have a duty to make Japan strong and prosperous and pass it on to the next generation,” she told reporters.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, both of whom are being urged by younger LDP members to announce their candidacy, also visited the shrine.

“I must do my best to ensure that there is no backtracking on party reforms,” Kobayashi said after his visit. Koizumi did not respond to questions.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, 65, said he would consider running. “From yesterday to this morning, I received many calls from people saying that I should run for president. I’ll have to listen to them seriously,” he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, relayed his interest in joining the race to the party’s Vice President Taro Aso on Wednesday evening. Former Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, also expressed his intention to run on Wednesday at a press conference — if he could secure 20 backers for his candidacy.