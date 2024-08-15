Kishida Makes Ritual Offering at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine
18:11 JST, August 15, 2024
Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a “tamagushi” ritual offering at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, the 79th anniversary of the country’s surrender in World War II.
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and economic revitalization minister Yoshitaka Shindo each visited the war-related Shinto shrine.
The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea as it honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead.
