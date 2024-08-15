Calls to Dissolve Lower House in Autumn Gain Momentum; LDP Hopes to Showcase Diverse Policies to Voters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters building in Tokyo

Calls for the dissolution of the House of Representatives soon after the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election in September have gained momentum, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided not to run for re-election as party chief.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito hopes to utilize the presidential election as much as possible to give it leverage in a general election.

The LDP is considering a longer-than-usual period for its presidential election, giving candidates more opportunities to appear in public through campaigning and debates. The party believes that this strategy will allow it to showcase the diversity of its policies and the richness of its human resources, leading voters to reassess the LDP.

An LDP member who has served in the cabinet said Wednesday: “A new leader, elected after a competitive presidential race, and the formation of a new cabinet will undoubtedly raise public expectations. We should move to hold a general election immediately following the presidential election.”

The cabinet’s approval rating is usually highest immediately after its formation but tends to decline over time due to such factors as ministerial scandals. There is plenty of time before the current members of the lower house complete their terms in October 2025. However, concerns linger within the LDP that delaying the general election will make the situation worse.

Kishida had indicated the possibility that, if re-elected as a president, he would put off the dissolution, prioritizing the realization of policies and buoying his administration. One LDP executive said, “The party’s strategy will at once lean toward early dissolution.”

Komeito has been calling on the LDP to dissolve the lower house in autumn. Komeito’s grand strategy is to have as much time as possible between two elections — next summer’s House of Councillors election and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election — and the House of Representatives election, to reduce the burden on its supporters.

A person related to the party said, “We want to avoid a situation in which the lower house elections would take place under Kishida’s presidency. Dissolution with a new president in autumn is the best scenario.” The party is expected to kick into gear to move toward organizational election after Bon vacation.

Komeito head Natsuo Yamaguchi said Wednesday, “We want to be prepared for a lower house election at any time.”