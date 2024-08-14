Fumio Kishida Yields to LDP Criticism Over Dismal Polls; Japan’s Prime Minister Forgoes Bid for More Time in Power

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yielded to criticism in the Liberal Democratic Party over his responsibility for a slump in support for the Cabinet, concluding that it would be difficult for him to win a mandate to continue as prime minister.

Kishida, who also serves as LDP president, has decided not to run in the party’s presidential election scheduled for September.

Before his press conference on Wednesday morning, Kishida made a series of phone calls to senior LDP officials to inform them of his intention not to run in the election.

In response to LDP factions’ alleged violations of the Political Funds Control Law, the prime minister in January announced the dissolution of the Kishida faction and revised the party’s governance code, which now prohibits the establishment or continued existence of factions.

After investigating LDP lawmakers involved, the party punished 39 members of the Abe and Nikai factions in connection with a fundraising scandal in April. In the ordinary Diet session, Kishida insisted on revising the Political Funds Control Law.

Yet the headwinds from the public against the party did not abate. In three by-elections for the House of Representatives in April, the LDP sat out two races and lost the third. The party also had a very poor showing in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly by-elections in July.

There was simmering dissatisfaction among members of the party and its local organizations who felt that it was not right for the prime minister himself not to take responsibility.

There were growing voices arguing that the LDP would not be able to win the next lower house election without a change in party leadership.

Regarding the announcement of his decision not to run in the presidential election, an aide to Kishida said: “He thought it necessary to take responsibility at some point in time. He was looking for a time when he could reach a certain point in his domestic and foreign policy.”

The LDP plans to set a date for the presidential election on Tuesday next week. Kishida is believed to have aimed to dispel public mistrust of the LDP ahead of the presidential election by announcing his intention not to prolong his time in office.

Kishida has made progress on many unresolved issues, including the dramatic strengthening of Japan’s defense capabilities, since he became prime minister in October 2021. He has also achieved many successes in foreign and economic policy.

He has also taken steps for Japan to achieve a high level of wage increases, but the approval ratings of his Cabinet and the LDP have shown no signs of escaping the slump.

“There’s nothing more he can do,” a high-ranking government official said.