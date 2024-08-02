Japan Increasing Security Measures for PM in Wake of Trump Shooting; Outdoor Bulletproof Panels Around Kishida Installed
14:42 JST, August 2, 2024
The government is strengthening security measures for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when he visits areas such as rural regions, in the wake of the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech. The National Police Agency instructed all prefectural and metropolitan police departments to take measures.
During a visit to Mie Prefecture on Wednesday, transparent bulletproof panels were installed to surround Kishida as he spoke to the press outside a resort facility in Taki. A government official said the panel was installed on a trial basis.
On Thursday, Kishida visited a shopping district in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, and spoke to reporters at a kindergarten in the city. No bulletproof panels or other protective devices were installed on this occasion.
The government intends to continue to explore ways to improve security measures. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on Thursday that the government will proceed with safety efforts. He indicated that bulletproof equipment and materials will be actively utilized in the protection of dignitaries.
