Quad Leaders Expected to Hold Summit in September; India to Host next Quad Leaders’ Meeting

Pool via Reuters

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, poses for a photo with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, second from left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, second from right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Monday.

Leaders of the Quad countries — Japan, the United States, Australia and India — have begun making arrangements for a summit to be held in conjunction with a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York in late September.

India will host the next Quad leaders’ meeting later this year, according to a joint statement released by the Quad countries’ foreign ministers following a meeting in Tokyo on Monday.