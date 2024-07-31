Quad Leaders Expected to Hold Summit in September; India to Host next Quad Leaders’ Meeting
12:32 JST, July 31, 2024
Leaders of the Quad countries — Japan, the United States, Australia and India — have begun making arrangements for a summit to be held in conjunction with a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York in late September.
India will host the next Quad leaders’ meeting later this year, according to a joint statement released by the Quad countries’ foreign ministers following a meeting in Tokyo on Monday.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
-
Higher-Than-Usual Turnout Expected for Tokyo Governor Vote; 92％ of Polled Voters Express Interest in Election
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills