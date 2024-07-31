Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Motegi Meets Singapore Deputy Prime Minister; Both Agree on Boosting Bilateral Ties

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Toshimitsu Motegi, left, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, meets with Gan Kim Yong, right, one of Singapore’s deputy prime ministers, in Singapore on Tuesday.

By Mai Fukuda / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:22 JST, July 31, 2024

SINGAPORE – Japan and Singapore should boost bilateral relations. This was the point agreed on by Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and one of the Southeast Asian country’s deputy prime ministers during their meeting on Tuesday.

Motegi met with Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s deputy prime minister and minister for trade and industry, during his visit to the city-state.

The LDP executive said Japan and Singapore have been expanding their collaborations in the security and digital fields. “I hope that our countries will move even further with their cooperation,” he added.

