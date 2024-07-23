U.S. Forces Japan Announce New Efforts Against Serviceman Crimes; Will Establish Opinion Exchange Forum, Increase Sobriety Checks

Reuters file photo

The U.S. and Japan flags

In response to a series of sex crimes by U.S. serviceman in Okinawa Prefecture, U.S. Forces Japan announced Monday that, in cooperation with the Japanese government, it will create a forum for the exchange of opinions among U.S. military leaders, the prefectural government and local community members.

It also said it would conduct joint patrols with the Japanese police in the prefecture.

The announcement described the forum as “a venue for the constructive exchange of ideas in the pursuit of shared goals.” Additionally, in light of a number of incidents of drunk driving by U.S. serviceman, sobriety checks will be performed more frequently on those entering and leaving several U.S. installations during peak drinking hours.

In response to the announcement, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki praised the measures as “a sign of their sincere efforts to prevent the recurrence of these incidents.” He added, “We will check the details and continue to demand that these new measures be more effective in preventing further incidents.”