U.S. Forces Japan Announce New Efforts Against Serviceman Crimes; Will Establish Opinion Exchange Forum, Increase Sobriety Checks
13:23 JST, July 23, 2024
In response to a series of sex crimes by U.S. serviceman in Okinawa Prefecture, U.S. Forces Japan announced Monday that, in cooperation with the Japanese government, it will create a forum for the exchange of opinions among U.S. military leaders, the prefectural government and local community members.
It also said it would conduct joint patrols with the Japanese police in the prefecture.
The announcement described the forum as “a venue for the constructive exchange of ideas in the pursuit of shared goals.” Additionally, in light of a number of incidents of drunk driving by U.S. serviceman, sobriety checks will be performed more frequently on those entering and leaving several U.S. installations during peak drinking hours.
In response to the announcement, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki praised the measures as “a sign of their sincere efforts to prevent the recurrence of these incidents.” He added, “We will check the details and continue to demand that these new measures be more effective in preventing further incidents.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Incumbent Tokyo Governor Leads as Election Day Approaches; 20％ of Survey Respondents Still Undecided
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming