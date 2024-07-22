Poll: Ishiba Most Popular Choice for Next LDP President; Respondents Seek ‘Ability to Implement Policy’ as Key Trait
20:00 JST, July 22, 2024
Shigeru Ishiba, a former secretary general for the Liberal Democratic Party, was the most popular choice for the next LDP president in a nationwide survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Ishiba was chosen as a suitable candidate by 25% of respondents to the poll, which was held Friday through Sunday. The figure for Ishiba was up from 23% in the previous survey in June, in which he also took first place. Likewise remaining in second was former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, with 15%, the same level as in the previous survey.
In third place was Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono, with 8% (up from 6%), moving up from a tie for fifth place in the previous survey.
Respondents chose from 12 LDP politicians. Three people — economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — tied for fourth place with levels of 6%.
Respondents were also asked which of six qualities or abilities they consider most important for a prime minister. With multiple selections allowed, “the ability to implement policy” was the most popular at 91%. This was followed by “the ability to explain to the public” and “leadership,” both at 89%; “diplomatic skills” at 80%; “cleanliness” at 73%; and “national vision” at 72%.
Among LDP supporters, “the ability to implement policy” topped the list at 93%. “The ability to explain to the public” was the most selected at 91% among the non-partisan group, which makes up the majority of overall respondents.
Ishiba to deliberate until Obon
Ishiba said Sunday he would carefully consider whether to run in the party’s presidential election this fall, “at least until the summer Obon holidays.” He was speaking to reporters in Tottori City, his consistency.
He also referred to other potential “post-Kishida” candidates, including LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, Takaichi and Kono.
However, “none of them have said anything yet,” Ishiba stressed.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Incumbent Tokyo Governor Leads as Election Day Approaches; 20％ of Survey Respondents Still Undecided
-
Higher-Than-Usual Turnout Expected for Tokyo Governor Vote; 92％ of Polled Voters Express Interest in Election
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’