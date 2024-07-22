Poll: Ishiba Most Popular Choice for Next LDP President; Respondents Seek ‘Ability to Implement Policy’ as Key Trait

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shigeru Ishiba

Shigeru Ishiba, a former secretary general for the Liberal Democratic Party, was the most popular choice for the next LDP president in a nationwide survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Ishiba was chosen as a suitable candidate by 25% of respondents to the poll, which was held Friday through Sunday. The figure for Ishiba was up from 23% in the previous survey in June, in which he also took first place. Likewise remaining in second was former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, with 15%, the same level as in the previous survey.

In third place was Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono, with 8% (up from 6%), moving up from a tie for fifth place in the previous survey.

Respondents chose from 12 LDP politicians. Three people — economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — tied for fourth place with levels of 6%.

Respondents were also asked which of six qualities or abilities they consider most important for a prime minister. With multiple selections allowed, “the ability to implement policy” was the most popular at 91%. This was followed by “the ability to explain to the public” and “leadership,” both at 89%; “diplomatic skills” at 80%; “cleanliness” at 73%; and “national vision” at 72%.

Among LDP supporters, “the ability to implement policy” topped the list at 93%. “The ability to explain to the public” was the most selected at 91% among the non-partisan group, which makes up the majority of overall respondents.

Ishiba to deliberate until Obon

Ishiba said Sunday he would carefully consider whether to run in the party’s presidential election this fall, “at least until the summer Obon holidays.” He was speaking to reporters in Tottori City, his consistency.

He also referred to other potential “post-Kishida” candidates, including LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, Takaichi and Kono.

However, “none of them have said anything yet,” Ishiba stressed.