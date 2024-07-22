Kishida Comments on Biden’s Withdrawal from U.S. Presidential Election: ‘President Biden Must Have Made Decision Based on Best Political Judgment’
14:05 JST, July 22, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida commented on U.S. President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race on Monday morning, saying that he must have made his decision based on his best political judgment.
“I will refrain from commenting directly on this matter because it involves U.S. domestic politics,” said Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office. He added, “I understand that President Biden made his decision based on what he believed to be the best political judgment. The Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of our nation’s diplomacy and security. We will closely monitor its future development.”
